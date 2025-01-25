Fantasy Hockey
Josh Norris Injury: Skating in non-contact jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 9:24am

Norris (upper body) skated in a non-contact jersey during Saturday's practice, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

While Norris won't play in Ottawa's next two games, his return to the ice is encouraging after he suffered an injury Tuesday versus the Rangers. The Senators have a few days off after hosting Utah on Sunday before Washinton visits Thursday. Norris has 17 goals, 10 assists, 88 shots on goal and 120 hits over 47 outings this season.

