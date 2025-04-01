Josh Norris Injury: Still rehabbing injury

Norris (undisclosed) did not travel with the team and will not play Tuesday against the Senators, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Norris will remain sidelined for a 10th consecutive game Tuesday as he works his way back to full strength. The left-shot center had cracked the scoresheet in back-to-back games prior to getting injured. Jiri Kulich and Ryan McLeod will continue to round out the center position in the top six while Norris is sidelined. Since a timeline for Norris to return to game action is not clear, fantasy managers shouldn't be counting on the 25-year-old for the fantasy playoffs.