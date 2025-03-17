Fantasy Hockey
Josh Norris headshot

Josh Norris Injury: Unavailable Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Norris (undisclosed) won't play against Boston on Monday, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Norris didn't participate in Monday's practice and will miss his second straight game. The Sabres hope he can return later this week, so it's unclear if he will be ready for Thursday's matchup versus Utah. Norris has one goal and two points in three games with Buffalo after being acquired from Ottawa at the trade deadline.

Josh Norris
Buffalo Sabres
