Josh Norris Injury: Unavailable Monday
Norris (undisclosed) won't play against Boston on Monday, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.
Norris didn't participate in Monday's practice and will miss his second straight game. The Sabres hope he can return later this week, so it's unclear if he will be ready for Thursday's matchup versus Utah. Norris has one goal and two points in three games with Buffalo after being acquired from Ottawa at the trade deadline.
