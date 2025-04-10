Fantasy Hockey
Josh Norris headshot

Josh Norris Injury: Unavailable Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 10:07am

Norris (mid-body) will not play Thursday in Columbus.

Norris will miss his 14th straight game. The Sabres are still hopeful he can return to the lineup before the end of the season, which ends next Thursday against the Flyers. Norris has one goal and one assist over three games with the Sabres after tallying 20 goals and 13 helpers across 53 contests with the Senators before his trade to Buffalo at the deadline.

