Josh Norris Injury: Will miss next three games

Norris (upper body) is expected to miss Ottawa's next three games, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports Wednesday.

Norris won't be available Thursday versus Boston, Saturday against Toronto or Sunday versus Utah. This news comes after he left Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Rangers due to the injury. He has 17 goals and 27 points in 47 appearances in 2024-25. David Perron (back) is expected to return Thursday after missing the Senators' past 27 games.