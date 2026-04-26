Josh Norris Injury: Won't play in Game 4
Norris (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Game 4 against Boston on Sunday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Norris remains day-to-day and will miss his second straight game. He also didn't participate in Saturday's practice. Norris hasn't earned a point in two appearances this postseason, but he has posted two shots on net, one blocked shot and six hits.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Norris See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Norris See More