Josh Norris headshot

Josh Norris Injury: Won't play in Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Norris (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Game 4 against Boston on Sunday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Norris remains day-to-day and will miss his second straight game. He also didn't participate in Saturday's practice. Norris hasn't earned a point in two appearances this postseason, but he has posted two shots on net, one blocked shot and six hits.

Josh Norris
Buffalo Sabres
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