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Josh Norris Injury: Won't play in Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Norris (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Game 5 against Boston on Tuesday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Norris participated in Tuesday's morning skate and feels much better, but he will miss his third straight game. Head coach Lindy Ruff said Norris was "available" to play following Tuesday's session, but the 26-year-old forward is still on Buffalo's injury report. That suggests Norris may not be fully healthy despite potentially being an option to return to the lineup.

Josh Norris
Buffalo Sabres
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