Josh Norris News: Available for Friday

Norris (undisclosed) will be available for Game 6 on Friday, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Norris has missed Buffalo's past three games due to the injury. He had 13 goals and 34 points in 44 regular-season appearances with the Sabres in 2025-26. Noah Ostlund is set to exit the lineup due to a lower-body injury, which coincides with Norris' expected return.