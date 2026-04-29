Josh Norris headshot

Josh Norris News: Available for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Norris (undisclosed) will be available for Game 6 on Friday, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Norris has missed Buffalo's past three games due to the injury. He had 13 goals and 34 points in 44 regular-season appearances with the Sabres in 2025-26. Noah Ostlund is set to exit the lineup due to a lower-body injury, which coincides with Norris' expected return.

Josh Norris
Buffalo Sabres
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