Josh Norris News: Contributes two assists
Norris logged a pair of assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.
Norris helped out on a Peyton Krebs goal in the first period as well as the second of Josh Doan's tallies in the third. With a goal and six assists over his last six games, Norris has been a steady contributor from a middle-six role late in the regular season. He's at 32 points, 65 shots on net, 28 PIM, 23 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 42 appearances this season, which is production a little better than his usual on a per-game basis.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Norris See More