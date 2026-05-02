Josh Norris News: Deposits empty-netter
Norris scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added five hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 6.
Norris had missed the previous three games due to an undisclosed injury. With the empty-netter, the 26-year-old center has earned his first career playoff point, coming in his third postseason game. The center should continue to see middle-six minutes and power-play time if he can remain healthy. He was limited to 34 points, 69 shots on net, 24 hits, 27 blocked shots and 28 PIM over 44 regular-season outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Norris See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Norris See More