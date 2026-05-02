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Josh Norris News: Deposits empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Norris scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added five hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 6.

Norris had missed the previous three games due to an undisclosed injury. With the empty-netter, the 26-year-old center has earned his first career playoff point, coming in his third postseason game. The center should continue to see middle-six minutes and power-play time if he can remain healthy. He was limited to 34 points, 69 shots on net, 24 hits, 27 blocked shots and 28 PIM over 44 regular-season outings.

Josh Norris
Buffalo Sabres
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