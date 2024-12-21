Josh Norris News: Deposits shortie in overtime win

Norris scored a shorthanded goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Norris ended a five-game goal drought, his longest of the season, when he buried a shortie at 15:30 of the second period off a feed from Claude Giroux. The 25-year-old Norris has been pretty solid in 2024-25 with 13 goals, 21 points, 66 shots on net, 84 hits, 32 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 33 appearances. He may not be a point-per-game threat, but he offers well-rounded production for fantasy while centering the Senators' second line.