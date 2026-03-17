Josh Norris headshot

Josh Norris News: Fills empty cage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Norris scored an empty-net goal on five shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Norris tallied with 58 seconds left in the third period to give the Sabres some breathing room. He had gone a season-high four games without a point prior to Tuesday. The 26-year-old center is up to 10 goals, 24 points, 47 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 30 appearances.

Josh Norris
Buffalo Sabres
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