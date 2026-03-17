Josh Norris News: Fills empty cage
Norris scored an empty-net goal on five shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Golden Knights.
Norris tallied with 58 seconds left in the third period to give the Sabres some breathing room. He had gone a season-high four games without a point prior to Tuesday. The 26-year-old center is up to 10 goals, 24 points, 47 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 30 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Norris See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Norris See More