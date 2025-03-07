Josh Norris News: Flipped at deadline

Norris, along with Jacob Bernard-Docker, was acquired by the Sabres from the Senators on Friday in a swap for Dylan Cozens, Dennis Gilbert and a 2026 second-round pick.

Norris is a slightly risky play for the Sabres given his injury history - he hasn't reached the 60-game mark in either of the previous two seasons - but offers more scoring upside at this point. Through 53 games this year, the 25-year-old center has already notched 20 goals, including six with the man advantage. With Buffalo, Norris could supplant Jiri Kulich as the No. 1 center and get minutes alongside Tage Thompson at both even strength and with the man advantage.