Josh Norris News: Gets goal in loss

Norris scored a goal and added 10 PIM in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Norris cut the Red Wings' lead to 3-2 late in the first period with his first goal as a Sabre. He has two points over three outings with his new team after a deadline deal sent him to Buffalo from Ottawa. For the season, he's at 21 goals, 14 assists, 96 shots on net, 135 hits, 47 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 56 appearances. Norris has lined up as the first-line center, shifting Tage Thompson over to the wing again.