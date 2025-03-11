Josh Norris News: Nabs first helper with new team

Norris logged an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Norris needed just two games to get onto the scoresheet in his Sabres tenure. The 25-year-old center set up Tage Thompson for a third-period goal, which was the game-winner. Over 55 appearances between Buffalo and Ottawa, Norris has logged 34 points, 95 shots on net, 134 hits and a minus-5 rating. If he stays on the Sabres' top line, he'll carry a little more fantasy value than he did toward the end of his time with the Senators.