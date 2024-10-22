Josh Norris News: Nabs helper Tuesday

Norris logged an assist, four hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Utah.

Norris has gotten on the scoresheet in back-to-back games for the first time this year. The 25-year-old center is up to three goals, three helpers, eight shots on net, 16 hits, eight blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-1 rating through six appearances. That's fairly well-rounded production for Norris, who could push for a 50-point season if he can stay healthy throughout the campaign.