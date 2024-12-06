Josh Norris News: Nets brace Thursday
Norris recorded two goals, a plus-2 rating, two PIM, five shots, two hits and one blocked shot in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.
Norris played a hero role for the Senators in this low-scoring affair, finding twine midway through the first period and scoring the game-winner with only 43 seconds left in the final frame. The 25-year-old playmaker has struggled with consistency of late, but he remains a productive player while anchoring Ottawa's first line. He's notched five goals and two assists across his last 10 appearances.
