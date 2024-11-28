Fantasy Hockey
Josh Norris headshot

Josh Norris News: Nets power-play goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Norris scored a power-play goal, added four hits and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Norris has five goals and two assists over his last nine outings. The 25-year-old gave the Senators a 2-0 lead in the first period. For the season, the center has nine goals, six helpers, 42 shots on net, 61 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 22 appearances. He's earned six of his points on the power play, and he continues to be a key part of Ottawa's top six.

Josh Norris
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
