Josh Norris headshot

Josh Norris News: Picks up power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Norris logged a power-play assist, four shots on goal and five hits in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Penguins.

Norris ended a four-game slump with the helper on Drake Batherson's second-period tally. It's been 16 games without a multi-point effort for Norris, who has six points, 30 shots and 36 hits in that span. The center is at 23 points, 79 shots, 105 hits, 35 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 41 contests in a top-six role this season.

Josh Norris
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
