Josh Norris headshot

Josh Norris News: Puts away goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Norris scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Norris ended a nine-game goal drought with his tally at 14:04 of the first period. The 26-year-old has been in the lineup for all 21 games since the Olympic break, earning 12 points, 35 shots on net and 20 PIM in that span. He's at 11 goals, 29 points, 62 shots, 26 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 40 appearances this season, mainly in a middle-six role.

Josh Norris
Buffalo Sabres
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