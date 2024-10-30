Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Josh Norris headshot

Josh Norris News: Scores early in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Norris scored a goal and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Blues.

Norris opened the scoring just 1:04 into the game. The center has gone six contests without a multi-point effort, but he has two goals and two helpers in that span. For the season, he's at eight points, 14 shots on net, 21 hits, 14 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-1 rating over nine appearances in a top-six role.

Josh Norris
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now