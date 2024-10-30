Josh Norris News: Scores early in blowout win

Norris scored a goal and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Blues.

Norris opened the scoring just 1:04 into the game. The center has gone six contests without a multi-point effort, but he has two goals and two helpers in that span. For the season, he's at eight points, 14 shots on net, 21 hits, 14 blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-1 rating over nine appearances in a top-six role.