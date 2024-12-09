Josh Norris News: Scores PP goal Sunday

Norris scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

Norris has cracked the scoresheet thrice over his last six outings, potting four goals and taking 12 shots in that span. The 25-year-old center has been very physical in that span as well, tallying 15 hits and seven blocked shots. Even though most of his fantasy upside will be tied to his scoring figures, Norris can offer extra value in formats that value hits and physicality.