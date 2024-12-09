Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Norris headshot

Josh Norris News: Scores PP goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Norris scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

Norris has cracked the scoresheet thrice over his last six outings, potting four goals and taking 12 shots in that span. The 25-year-old center has been very physical in that span as well, tallying 15 hits and seven blocked shots. Even though most of his fantasy upside will be tied to his scoring figures, Norris can offer extra value in formats that value hits and physicality.

Josh Norris
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now