Josh Norris News: Snaps scoring drought

Norris scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

Norris broke the deadlock with eight seconds left in the first period, and that goal snapped a four-game scoring drought for the 25-year-old. Norris should continue to have plenty of opportunities to produce due to his role as a top-six forward and power-play threat. He's up to five goals and four assists across 14 contests, and if he stays healthy, he could surpass the 30-point output he recorded in 2023-24.