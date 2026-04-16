Josh Norris News: Tallies in shootout loss

Norris scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Stars.

Norris extended his point streak to six games (three goals, four assists) to end the regular season. He wrapped up with 13 goals, 34 points, 69 shots on net, 28 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 44 appearances. Norris has played in every game since the Olympic break, and it's likely a positive sign that the oft-injured center didn't rest Wednesday when the Sabres had some regulars out of the lineup. He'll be a middle-six option to start the playoffs.