Josh Norris News: Throws down two goals in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Norris scored twice in a 6-2 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Norris put two goals up in a 2:03 span of the first period; his second stood as the game winner. The Olympic break will have helped him tremendously. Norris missed 24 games with an upper body injury earlier in the season, and he then missed three weeks prior to the break because of a rib injury. Norris has eight goals, 12 assists and 33 shots in 22 contests this season.

