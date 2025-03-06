Josh Norris News: Two-point effort Wednesday

Norris produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Chicago.

It's the first points in three games for Norris since he returned from an upper-body injury, and Wednesday's tally was his 20th of the season -- the second time in his career he's reached that mark. The 25-year-old center has had trouble staying in the lineup so far in 2025 -- he's missed eight of the Senators' last 14 games -- but when he's been on the ice, he's been productive. Over his last 13 appearances dating back to Jan. 11, Norris has delivered six goals and 11 points with 33 hits and a plus-6 rating.