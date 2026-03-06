Josh Norris News: Two points in Pittsburgh
Norris scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.
Both points came in the second period as the Sabres broke open a 1-1 tie. Norris has been productive since returning from a rib injury after the Olympic break, picking up three goals and five points in the last five games.
