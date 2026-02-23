Josh Norris headshot

Josh Norris News: Will be available Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Head coach Lindy Ruff said Monday that Norris (ribs) will be available for Wednesday's game against New Jersey, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.

Norris has been sidelined since mid-January due to his rib injury, but he's been cleared to suit up in the Sabres' first game following the Olympic break. Over 19 appearances with Buffalo this year, Norris has racked up six goals, 11 assists, 11 blocked shots and six hits while averaging 15:57 of ice time.

Josh Norris
Buffalo Sabres
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Norris See More
