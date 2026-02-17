Josh Samanski News: Two points in Olympic win
Samanski scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Germany's 5-1 win over France in Olympic qualification round play Tuesday.
The 23-year-old Oilers prospect picked up his first points of the tournament while working on the power play with NHL teammate Leon Draisaitl. Samanski will look to carry that momentum into Wednesday's quarterfinals tilt against Slovakia.
