Joshua Ravensbergen News: Earns third shutout of WHL season

Ravensbergen posted a 21-save shutout in WHL Prince George's 4-0 win over Saskatoon on Friday.

This was his third shutout of the WHL season. Ravensbergen is up to 26-12-0 with a 2.52 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 39 appearances. He's expected to go to Michigan State University in 2026-27, which is a good landing spot if the team retains most of its talent from this season.