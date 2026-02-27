Joshua Ravensbergen News: Earns third shutout of WHL season
Ravensbergen posted a 21-save shutout in WHL Prince George's 4-0 win over Saskatoon on Friday.
This was his third shutout of the WHL season. Ravensbergen is up to 26-12-0 with a 2.52 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 39 appearances. He's expected to go to Michigan State University in 2026-27, which is a good landing spot if the team retains most of its talent from this season.
