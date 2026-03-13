Joshua Ravensbergen News: Shutout in close WHL win
Ravensbergen posted a 16-save shutout in WHL Prince George's 1-0 win over Wenatchee on Friday.
Ravensbergen logged the 10th shutout of his WHL career and his fourth this season. He's up to 30-13-0 with a 2.52 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 44 appearances. Ravensbergen is a Michigan State University commit for 2026-27, and it's clear he has little left to prove in the junior hockey ranks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joshua Ravensbergen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joshua Ravensbergen See More