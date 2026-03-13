Joshua Ravensbergen News: Shutout in close WHL win

Ravensbergen posted a 16-save shutout in WHL Prince George's 1-0 win over Wenatchee on Friday.

Ravensbergen logged the 10th shutout of his WHL career and his fourth this season. He's up to 30-13-0 with a 2.52 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 44 appearances. Ravensbergen is a Michigan State University commit for 2026-27, and it's clear he has little left to prove in the junior hockey ranks.