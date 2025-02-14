Joshua Roy News: Pointless in last five AHL contests

Roy has been held without a point in his last five AHL games.

Roy has 14 goals and 13 assists over 36 AHL appearances this season and played four games at the NHL level, failing to pick up a point. Roy made his NHL debut as a 20-year-old last season, scoring four times while adding five assists in 23 outings with the Canadiens. Roy has been firing the puck during his current slump, as he has 17 shots on goal in five outings.