Joshua Roy News: Recalled on emergency basis
Roy was called up from AHL Laval on an emergency basis Monday.
Roy led the Rockets in goals with 20 before his recall. He played four games earlier in the season with Montreal, but he failed to hit the scoresheet. Roy could replace Patrik Laine in the lineup Tuesday as Laine missed Saturday's tilt against Calgary with an illness. The Canadiens sent Owen Beck to Laval in a corresponding move.
