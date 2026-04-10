Joshua Roy News: Three-point effort Friday

Roy scored twice and added an assist in AHL Laval's 7-6 overtime loss to Belleville on Friday.

Roy has four points over his last two games, though he had gone four contests without a point prior to that. He's crossed the 40-point mark for the first time in three AHL campaigns, and he's also secured a second straight 20-goal season. Roy has 38 games of NHL experience to his name, but it'll be tough for him to break into a strong Canadiens lineup.