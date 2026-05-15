JR Avon News: Pots pair for Firebirds

Avon scored twice in AHL Coachella Valley's 4-0 win over Colorado in Game 2 on Friday.

Avon helped the Firebirds even the series, opening the scoring at 1:20 of the third period before adding an insurance marker later in the frame. He's now at seven goals, one assist and a minus-2 rating over 10 playoff contests, shooting 29.2 percent in the postseason compared to 14.3 percent in the regular season.