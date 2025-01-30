J.T. Compher Injury: Not expected to play

Compher (upper body) is not expected to be in the lineup versus the Oilers on Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Compher is on the road trip with the Red Wings, but he is set to miss a second straight game. The 29-year-old has just two points over 12 appearances in January, so his absence won't cause much of a ripple effect in fantasy. His next chance to play is Saturday in Calgary, which is the first half of a back-to-back set.