J.T. Compher Injury: Set to return against Bolts

Compher (upper body) looks poised to return to the lineup versus the Lightning on Saturday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

According to head coach Todd McLellan, he is still awaiting final medical clearance for Compher but is expecting the winger to be available Saturday. Assume he does return, the 29-year-old Compher figures to slot into a middle-six role and will undoubtedly be eager to end his seven-game goal drought during which he managed just one helper and 11 shots.