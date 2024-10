Compher (illness) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Devils, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Compher will be forced to miss at least one game due to the illness. The 29-year-old has supplied four points and 13 shots on net over six contests this season. With no extra forwards available to take his place, Olli Maatta will enter a seven-defensemen lineup during Compher's absence.