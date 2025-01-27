J.T. Compher Injury: Won't play Monday
Compher has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings due to an undisclosed injury, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.
Compher hasn't missed a game since late October, but he's considered day-to-day due to his unspecified injury. However, Taylor Motte (upper body) will be able to return from his six-game absence, and he'll likely replace Compher in the lineup Monday. Compher's next opportunity to suit up will be on the road against Edmonton on Thursday.
