J.T. Compher headshot

J.T. Compher News: Activated from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 8, 2025 at 9:15am

Compher (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Following a five-game absence, Compher will return to the lineup against Tampa Bay on Saturday. He has accounted for six goals, 21 points, 63 shots on net and 37 blocked shots across 48 appearances this season. Based on Friday's practice, Compher will occupy a fourth-line role and see time on the second power-play combination.

J.T. Compher
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
