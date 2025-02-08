J.T. Compher News: Activated from IR

Compher (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Following a five-game absence, Compher will return to the lineup against Tampa Bay on Saturday. He has accounted for six goals, 21 points, 63 shots on net and 37 blocked shots across 48 appearances this season. Based on Friday's practice, Compher will occupy a fourth-line role and see time on the second power-play combination.