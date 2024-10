Compher notched an assist in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Islanders.

Compher is up to four points through six games while seeing time on the second line and second power-play unit. The 29-year-old center has added 13 shots on net, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. He's unlikely to stand out in any one area, but he'll contribute a little bit across the board, so he's a fine depth forward in fantasy.