J.T. Compher headshot

J.T. Compher News: Adds two apples Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 8:56am

Compher distributed two assists and recorded two shots on net in Monday's 5-2 win over Calgary.

Compher's two-assist night snapped his seven-game drought without a helper. He did so impressively, getting both assists across a five-minute span in the second period. Overall, the 30-year-old center is up to 14 assists, 23 points, 80 shots on net and 41 blocked shots across 68 games this season. In the absence of Dylan Larkin (leg) and Andrew Copp (leg), Compher is playing his largest role of the season on Detroit's top line and has benefitted from centering Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane. Compher holds solid streaming value in deep fantasy leagues while the Red Wings remain thin at the center position.

J.T. Compher
Detroit Red Wings
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