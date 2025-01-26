Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
J.T. Compher headshot

J.T. Compher News: Chips in with helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Compher provided an assist, blocked five shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Lightning.

Compher had a strong defensive performance and was rewarded with a helper on Marco Kasper's tally midway through the game. The assists ended Compher's six-game point drought. The 29-year-old forward is at 21 points, 63 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 48 contests. He hasn't seen a growth in his offense like many of his teammates have under new head coach Todd McLellan, so Compher's fantasy value remains limited to deep formats.

J.T. Compher
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now