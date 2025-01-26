J.T. Compher News: Chips in with helper

Compher provided an assist, blocked five shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Lightning.

Compher had a strong defensive performance and was rewarded with a helper on Marco Kasper's tally midway through the game. The assists ended Compher's six-game point drought. The 29-year-old forward is at 21 points, 63 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 48 contests. He hasn't seen a growth in his offense like many of his teammates have under new head coach Todd McLellan, so Compher's fantasy value remains limited to deep formats.