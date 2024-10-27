J.T. Compher News: Finds back of net in loss

Compher scored his third goal of the season in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Compher opened the scoring in the first period, and he added one shot, two blocks and a plus-1 rating in 18:08 of ice time. The right-shot forward has picked up at least a point in alternating games to start the season. Compher is centering the second line and seeing time on the second power play. The Illinois native has chipped in five points (three goals), 16 shots, eight blocks, three takeaways, two PIM and a plus-2 rating through eight outings.