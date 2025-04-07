Fantasy Hockey
J.T. Compher headshot

J.T. Compher News: Finds twine vs. Florida

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2025 at 11:23am

Compher scored a goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

Compher scored a goal for the third time over his last six appearances, and the 29-year-old veteran has five points over that stretch. Even if Compher ends the season on a strong note, there's no question this has been a down year for him. He's up to 31 points in 70 contests so far, and unless he racks up three more points over the final weeks of the regular season, this will be his worst scoring output of the last four campaigns.

J.T. Compher
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
