J.T. Compher News: Helpers in consecutive contests

Compher logged an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Compher has a helper in each of the last two games after coming up empty on offense in his first two contests back from an upper-body injury earlier in the month. The 29-year-old forward will get a chance to settle in on the second line now that Andrew Copp (pectoral) is officially out for the season. Compher has had some struggles this season with 23 points, 65 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 52 appearances. If the Red Wings opt to load up for a playoff run, they may look to improve their center depth, which could lead to Compher's role getting reduced again.