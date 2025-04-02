Fantasy Hockey
J.T. Compher News: Nets goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Compher scored a goal and took three shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blues.

Compher scored the opening goal of the contest in the third period, but the Red Wings were unable to hold on to their lead and ended up losing in overtime. Compher is not known for his fantasy contributions as a bottom-six forward, but he's notched four points (two goals, two assists) over his last four appearances. He's recorded nine points (three goals, six helpers) in 19 outings since the 4 Nations break.

