J.T. Compher headshot

J.T. Compher News: Picking up pace with teammates out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Compher scored a goal Thursday in a 3-1 win over Montreal.

He was credited with the goal after Patrick Kane's shot from the right point deflected off Jakob Dobes' blocker and bounced in off Compher as he battled in front of the net. His efforts have been noticed by his teammates. "(Compher) has been great since (Dylan Larkin) and (Andrew Copp) went out," Alex DeBrincat said after the game. "He was filling in on Larkin's line and now he's playing with us and he's been really good." Compher has three points (one goal, two assists) and four shots in his last two games and four points, including two goals, in his last four contests.

J.T. Compher
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.T. Compher See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.T. Compher See More
NHL Barometer: Pettersson Getting Better
NHL
NHL Barometer: Pettersson Getting Better
Author Image
Jan Levine
114 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, November 16
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, November 16
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
123 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
175 days ago