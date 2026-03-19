J.T. Compher News: Picking up pace with teammates out

Compher scored a goal Thursday in a 3-1 win over Montreal.

He was credited with the goal after Patrick Kane's shot from the right point deflected off Jakob Dobes' blocker and bounced in off Compher as he battled in front of the net. His efforts have been noticed by his teammates. "(Compher) has been great since (Dylan Larkin) and (Andrew Copp) went out," Alex DeBrincat said after the game. "He was filling in on Larkin's line and now he's playing with us and he's been really good." Compher has three points (one goal, two assists) and four shots in his last two games and four points, including two goals, in his last four contests.