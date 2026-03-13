J.T. Compher headshot

J.T. Compher News: Pots lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Compher scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

The absences of Dylan Larkin (leg) and Andrew Copp (leg) have pressed Compher into the top-line center job, where he'll likely be for at least a couple of weeks. The 30-year-old Compher doesn't fit that mold perfectly, but he's a fine fill-in for now, and his offense should rise with better linemates than usual. He snapped a 12-game goal drought Thursday, a span in which he had just one assist). He's at nine goals, 21 points, 77 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 66 appearances this season.

J.T. Compher
Detroit Red Wings
