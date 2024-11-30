Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
J.T. Compher headshot

J.T. Compher News: Records two assists Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Compher notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.

Compher went pointless in his previous three outings, but he bounced back in this one and recorded his second multi-point effort of the season -- and first since a 5-2 loss to the Rangers on Oct. 17. Compher has four assists in his last 10 games, so his production isn't encouraging, but he will continue to have upside as long as he continues to play on the second line at even strength as well as the second power-play unit.

J.T. Compher
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now